Spirit announces nonstop flight from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut
Spirit Airlines announced Wednesday that new nonstop service from Hartford Connecticut's Bradley International Airport to Myrtle Beach International Airport will begin this spring. Scott Van Moppes, Horry County airport director, called the commitment to the Grand Strand market "fantastic" and noted that Sprint carried the majority of airport passengers last year.
