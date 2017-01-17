South Carolinians heading to Women's ...

South Carolinians heading to Women's March on Washington

The Women's March on Washington is a grassroots movement to send a message to the new administration on its first day of office for not only women's rights but also human and civil rights. It's now become a global movement and women and men all over the country will be going to Washington, D.C. for the march on Saturday morning.

