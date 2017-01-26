South Carolina man imprisoned for sex abuse of girl in Iowa
A carnival worker has been imprisoned for sexually abusing a girl while he was working at the Clayton County Fair in Iowa. A county news release says 27-year-old David Pennington Jr., of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was given five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Horry County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|55 min
|Jack
|4
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Wed
|N2wfsn2bbc
|29
|Why do my threads keep disappearing?
|Jan 21
|JustAsking
|1
|Conway Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Jan 20
|Musikologist
|17
|Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07)
|Jan 19
|Dee
|87
|Blake Shelton in NMB
|Jan 19
|SaraD_
|1
|Madie Godin
|Jan 16
|Big Tig
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC