Someone is buying superblock property. Email suggests it could be Myrtle Beach.

An email obtained by The Sun News suggests that Myrtle Beach could be trying to acquire property in the superblock, the downtown neighborhood that has recently been plagued by shootings and other crime that has attracted increased attention from city council. In the email, sent Nov. 6, Councilman Wayne Gray asks City Attorney Tom Ellenburg about the possibility of designating bar and club closing times on the block at 2 a.m. On Nov. 5, a shooting at Pure Ultra Club at 803 Main St. left five injured, sparking a series of measures, including restricted late-night parking around the area and the eventual implementation of a 2 a.m. closing time.

