Someone is buying superblock property...

Someone is buying superblock property. Email suggests it could be Myrtle Beach.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

An email obtained by The Sun News suggests that Myrtle Beach could be trying to acquire property in the superblock, the downtown neighborhood that has recently been plagued by shootings and other crime that has attracted increased attention from city council. In the email, sent Nov. 6, Councilman Wayne Gray asks City Attorney Tom Ellenburg about the possibility of designating bar and club closing times on the block at 2 a.m. On Nov. 5, a shooting at Pure Ultra Club at 803 Main St. left five injured, sparking a series of measures, including restricted late-night parking around the area and the eventual implementation of a 2 a.m. closing time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07) 12 hr Dee 87
Blake Shelton in NMB 13 hr SaraD_ 1
Madie Godin Jan 16 Big Tig 1
Short Skirts Jan 15 bad mom 4
easy girls (May '10) Jan 15 bad mom 26
If your fiance were caught watching porn and.. =( (Mar '09) Jan 15 donthaveone 14
Jared mason Jan 15 Cvs 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,082,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC