Single moms fulfill dreams of home ownership through Habitat for Humanity program
You could not have wiped the smiles from their faces Saturday morning if you tried as two single moms and their combined seven sons took possession of their new homes in Habitat for Humanity of Horry County's Village of Dreams. Bellamy, along with his brothers, Rashaun, 11, and Harrece, 7, each will have their own bedrooms now thanks to the Habitat program that brought a church, a bank and a construction company together to build the two houses.
