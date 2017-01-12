See who was arrested in the Myrtle Beach area
SPEEDING, OVER 15 BUT LESS THAN 25 MPHOVER THE SPEED LIMIT, Driver's license required; surrender and disposition of out-of-State licenses; local licenses / MORE THAN ONE DL, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TUCKER, JUSTIN BLAKE - DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, LICENSE NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI - 1ST OFFENSE, RECKLESS DRIVING, FAILURE TO STOP FOR A BLUE LIGHT, GREATBODILY INJURY RESULTS, SHOPLIFTING, GRAND LARCENY $2,000 TO $10,000, BURGLARY NON - VIOLENT) AFTER JUNE 20, 1985) - SECOND DEGREE, SHOPLIFTING UNDER $2,000 TURNER, PATESHA PAT - IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, LICENSE NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI - 2ND OFFENSE, VIOLATION OF ABC LAW, POSS. OF COCAINE, 1ST OFFENSE, MANUF., POSS OF OTHER SUB.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South carolina and Flordia drivers
|3 hr
|OMG learn to drive
|1
|hells angels are like Big mouth bitches (Nov '09)
|Jan 11
|FXR 4 LIFE
|58
|House
|Jan 10
|Rawhide
|1
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 7
|kelly4funinMB
|25
|Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09)
|Jan 6
|Koz
|84
|Searching for Jonathan malpass
|Jan 6
|Whoever u think i...
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jan 3
|Terrible Buyers R...
|34
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC