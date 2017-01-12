See who spent time in jail in the Myrtle Beach area
OR RESCUE DEPT., FAILURE TO APPEAR BURROWS, JOHN BELTON - DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE - 1ST OFFENSE, ALTERATION OF LICENSE, SALE OF FICTITIOUS LICENSE, RECKLESS DRIVING, FAILURE TO STOP FOR A BLUE LIGHT, NO INJURY OR DEATH - 1ST OFFENSE, UNLAWFUL USE OF LICENSE OR FRAUDULENT APPLICATION FOR LICENSE - 1ST OFFENSE, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, LICENSE NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI - 1ST OFFENSE MEDINA, CARMELLO TARIME - THREATENING LIFE, PERSON OR FAMILY OF PUBLIC OFFICIAL, BURGLARY - FIRST DEGREE, PERJURY, FALSE INFORMATION ON A DOCUMENT, ASSAULT / ASSAULT & BATTERY 1ST DEGREE, ASSAULT / ASSAULT & BATTERY 1ST DEGREE HARRISON, STANLEY RATICO - Ordinance / Public Disorderly Conduct Generally, Ordinance / Resisting Arrest; Interference with Official in the Performance of Duty; Threatening an Official in Performance of Duty; Giving False Name and Address, ASSAULT WHILE RESISTING ARREST/ASSAULTON POLICE ... (more)
