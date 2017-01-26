See who spent time in jail in the Myrtle Beach area

OR RESCUE DEPT., SALE OR DELIVERY OF PISTOL TO, AND POSSESSION BY, CERTAIN PERSONS UNLAWFUL, PWID MARIJUANA, FIRST OFFENSE VEREEN, SAID ABDUL - ATTEMPTED MURDER, POSS WEAPON DURING VIOLENT CRIME IF ALSO SENTENCED TO LIFE W/O PAROLE OR DEATH, SALE OR DELIVERY OF PISTOL TO, AND POSSESSION BY, CERTAIN PERSONS UNLAWFUL

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.