Security guard returns from rounds to find that someone has stolen his truck
A security guard working in Myrtle Beach on Sunday discovered that someone had stolen his truck while he was on patrol. The victim told police that he was on his rounds near the 5600 block of North Ocean Boulevard when he returned to the guard shack and noticed his truck was missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 7
|kelly4funinMB
|25
|Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09)
|Jan 6
|Koz
|84
|Searching for Jonathan malpass
|Jan 6
|Whoever u think i...
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jan 3
|Terrible Buyers R...
|34
|Nicholas Null (May '16)
|Jan 1
|Knowledge is POWER
|5
|Who Tickled My Feet? (Nov '15)
|Dec 27
|Barry
|12
|Piers
|Dec 22
|Eric
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC