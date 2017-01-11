Second Thanksgiving Day shooter suspe...

Second Thanksgiving Day shooter suspect nabbed in Virginia

15 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Myrtle Beach police have made a second arrest in a Thanksgiving Day shooting that injured three people in a home on White Street. Twenty-year-old Aveonnia Maria Hoyte of Williamsburg County was arrested by authorities in Norfolk, Va., and is being extradited back to Myrtle Beach to face three counts of attempted murder, Lt.

