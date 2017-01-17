SCHP: No injuries reported following ...

SCHP: No injuries reported following school bus accident in Goose Creek

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

The incident is in the area of Harbour Lake Drive and Swift Boulevard and involved the bus and a car. Plans are to build a new mixed-use complex where the Cabana Inn once stood in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07) 2 hr Dee 87
Blake Shelton in NMB 2 hr SaraD_ 1
Madie Godin Jan 16 Big Tig 1
Short Skirts Jan 15 bad mom 4
easy girls (May '10) Jan 15 bad mom 26
If your fiance were caught watching porn and.. =( (Mar '09) Jan 15 donthaveone 14
Jared mason Jan 15 Cvs 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,581 • Total comments across all topics: 278,071,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC