Saturday Swap

Puzzles : Anyone interested in swapping jigsaw puzzles, swap starts at 3 p.m. Jan. 24, First Baptist Church, corner of Fourth Avenue North and U.S. 17 Business, Myrtle Beach. Have your puzzles at the church by 2:45 p.m. Bring tapped or secured boxes and no pieces missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.