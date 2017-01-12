Prem1er Community Drumline plays during MLK Day parade
The Myrtle Beach Police Department offers tips to civilians on how to survive an active shooter. Avoid, deny and defend, officers say, reminding people that what they do when a gunman starts firing can mean life or death.
