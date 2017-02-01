Possible Affordable Care Act repeal causing some uncertainties with...

So WMBF News sat down with a local republican leader and a Myrtle Beach woman who is very concerned because of her ailments. "I have nerve compression in my neck, in my lower back, I have polyarthritis, I have fibromyalgia, I have scoliosis and spondylosis, and I have seizures," Myrtle Beach resident Marcia Murphy said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.