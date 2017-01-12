Portion of Ocean Boulevard to close M...

Portion of Ocean Boulevard to close Monday afternoon for Freedom Rally Parade

A portion of Ocean Boulevard will be temporarily closed on Monday for the 11th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Parade. The parade will kick off around noon.

