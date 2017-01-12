Police find name of demon written on chest of bloody, beaten woman in Myrtle Beach

A 33-year-old man was arrested after an unresponsive 66-year-old woman was discovered beaten in an Ocean Boulevard hotel room with the name of a demon written on her chest. The day before a full moon hung over Myrtle Beach , officers were called about noon on Wednesday to a hotel room on the 400 block of North Ocean Boulevard in reference to an unresponsive woman, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

