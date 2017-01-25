Police bring dogs to shooting investigation at Carver Apartments
MYRTLE BEACH, SC Police are currently investigating a shooting incident at a Carver Apartments at the end of Spivey Ave., according to Myrtle Beach Police Department, Lt. Joey Crosby.
