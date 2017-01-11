New sneaker boutique opens in Myrtle ...

New sneaker boutique opens in Myrtle Beach

9 hrs ago

Two young men are making their dreams a reality, opening up the first Sneaker Boutique in Myrtle Beach. The duo wants to share their love and passion for sneakers, and make it easy for customers to buy, sell, and trade their high-end sneakers.

