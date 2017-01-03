New job readiness program for youth kicks off January 24
An eight-week job readiness program for youth will begin January 24 at 6:00 p.m. with a presentation at Pepper Geddings Recreation Center by author, speaker and career expert Brooks Harper, according to Myrtle Beach City Government's Facebook post. The training program will help young adults, ages 15-20, get ready for the work world and make career decisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 7
|kelly4funinMB
|25
|Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09)
|Jan 6
|Koz
|84
|Searching for Jonathan malpass
|Jan 6
|Whoever u think i...
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jan 3
|Terrible Buyers R...
|34
|Nicholas Null (May '16)
|Jan 1
|Knowledge is POWER
|5
|Who Tickled My Feet? (Nov '15)
|Dec 27
|Barry
|12
|Piers
|Dec 22
|Eric
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC