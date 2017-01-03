Nature lovers push last-ditch effort to conserve NMB land

A workshop on rezoning in North Myrtle Beach turned into a proxy fight for local nature lovers on Wednesday afternoon as residents tried to find an avenue to maintain an undeveloped area known as Ingram Dunes. The 9.3 acre plot at the corner of Hillside Drive and 10th Avenue South is currently under contract with a buyer, and developers hope to place 32 single-family homes on the land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.