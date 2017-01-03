Natalia's Bar and Grill pleads case t...

Natalia's Bar and Grill pleads case to keep business license

Natalia's Bar and Grill's business license has been suspended since November and the owner has two more weeks to wait before a final determination is made. A four-page letter had detailed the nuisance activity police said happened at Natalia's Bar and Grill in the Five Points area when the business was told to shut down in November.

