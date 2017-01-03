Natalia's Bar and Grill pleads case to keep business license
Natalia's Bar and Grill's business license has been suspended since November and the owner has two more weeks to wait before a final determination is made. A four-page letter had detailed the nuisance activity police said happened at Natalia's Bar and Grill in the Five Points area when the business was told to shut down in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hells angels are like Big mouth bitches (Nov '09)
|11 hr
|FXR 4 LIFE
|58
|House
|Tue
|Rawhide
|1
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 7
|kelly4funinMB
|25
|Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09)
|Jan 6
|Koz
|84
|Searching for Jonathan malpass
|Jan 6
|Whoever u think i...
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jan 3
|Terrible Buyers R...
|34
|Nicholas Null (May '16)
|Jan 1
|Knowledge is POWER
|5
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC