NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan

Willie Williams, a 38-year veteran of law enforcement and consultant for the NAACP, presented new ideas for traffic plans during this year's upcoming Bikefest at a meeting Jan. 18, 2017. The NAACP proposes a "flush-out" plan to replace the city's 23-mile traffic loop.

