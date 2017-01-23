Myrtle Beach to make 'exciting announcement' about Five Points area
MYRTLE BEACH, SC City officials are making what they call an "exciting announcement" at 12:30 p.m. at Nance Plaza, where they are expected to discuss changes coming to the Five Points area of the city's downtown. WMBF News has heard from several businesses in the area that they have been contacted about selling their buildings to an undisclosed buyer.
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do my threads keep disappearing?
|Jan 21
|JustAsking
|1
|Conway Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Jan 20
|Musikologist
|17
|Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07)
|Jan 19
|Dee
|87
|Blake Shelton in NMB
|Jan 19
|SaraD_
|1
|Madie Godin
|Jan 16
|Big Tig
|1
|Short Skirts
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|4
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|26
