Chase Wall, a 33-year-old with a record of meth production and domestic abuse, has been charged for the attempted murder of his mother, who was left demon king's name on her chest. Before he allegedly beat his mother, stole her car, and left her for dead with a demon's name scrawled across her chest, Chase Wall wrote a Tumblr post about the demon and asked the internet to help him deflect government mind control.

