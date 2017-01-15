Myrtle Beach Police DepartmentMom Lef...

Myrtle Beach Police DepartmentMom Left to Die with Demon...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

Chase Wall, a 33-year-old with a record of meth production and domestic abuse, has been charged for the attempted murder of his mother, who was left demon king's name on her chest. Before he allegedly beat his mother, stole her car, and left her for dead with a demon's name scrawled across her chest, Chase Wall wrote a Tumblr post about the demon and asked the internet to help him deflect government mind control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Short Skirts 16 hr bad mom 4
easy girls (May '10) 16 hr bad mom 26
If your fiance were caught watching porn and.. =( (Mar '09) 19 hr donthaveone 14
Jared mason 19 hr Cvs 1
South carolina and Flordia drivers Sat Kuyahoora 2
hells angels are like Big mouth bitches (Nov '09) Jan 11 FXR 4 LIFE 58
House Jan 10 Rawhide 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,190 • Total comments across all topics: 277,955,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC