Myrtle Beach police arrest two in connection with robbery at Sea Mist Hotel

Myrtle Beach police responded to a robbery at the Sea Mist Hotel on 14th Ave. South on Jan. 2, according to a police report. Officers identified the robbery suspects as Kevin Wilson who was charged with strong armed robbery and resisting arrest and Antoneyo Fulton who was charged with strong armed robbery, obtaining goods under false pretenses, FTC fraud, and possession of heroin.

