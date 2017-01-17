Myrtle Beach Pelicansa ballpark again ranked among top 50 Stadium Experiences
Stadium Journey recently ranked the Myrtle Beach Pelicans' ballpark, TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, among the top 50 Stadium Experiences in all of sports for the sixth consecutive season. The stadium placed 38th out of all sports stadiums, fifth in Minor League Baseball and tops in the Carolina League.
