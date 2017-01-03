Myrtle Beach moves towards incentives for some new businesses
City council gave initial approval Tuesday to a new set of incentives for technology firms, medical businesses and experiential retail to locate inside the city of Myrtle Beach. The ordinance, which will have to be approved again before it is enacted, offers an incentive for up to 2 percent of construction costs if one of the preferred business types locates inside the city of Myrtle Beach, with an additional 1 percent possible if businesses locate along Kings Highway in an empty building, along Carver Street, in the "south mixed use area" from 9th Avenue North to Family Kingdom or in some parts of the International Aerospace and Technology Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hells angels are like Big mouth bitches (Nov '09)
|51 min
|FXR 4 LIFE
|58
|House
|18 hr
|Rawhide
|1
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 7
|kelly4funinMB
|25
|Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09)
|Jan 6
|Koz
|84
|Searching for Jonathan malpass
|Jan 6
|Whoever u think i...
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jan 3
|Terrible Buyers R...
|34
|Nicholas Null (May '16)
|Jan 1
|Knowledge is POWER
|5
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC