Myrtle Beach moves towards incentives for some new businesses

City council gave initial approval Tuesday to a new set of incentives for technology firms, medical businesses and experiential retail to locate inside the city of Myrtle Beach. The ordinance, which will have to be approved again before it is enacted, offers an incentive for up to 2 percent of construction costs if one of the preferred business types locates inside the city of Myrtle Beach, with an additional 1 percent possible if businesses locate along Kings Highway in an empty building, along Carver Street, in the "south mixed use area" from 9th Avenue North to Family Kingdom or in some parts of the International Aerospace and Technology Park.

