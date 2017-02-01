Myrtle Beach man wanted in connection with attempted murder arrested
A man wanted in connection with attempted murder after Conway police said he shot at three people is now behind bars, according to jail records. Jason Allen Vannostrand, 20, of Myrtle Beach was arrested Monday and is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, J. Reuben Long Detention Center records show.
