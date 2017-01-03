Myrtle Beach man charged in connection with shooting at Socastee bar
A Myrtle Beach man remained in jail Tuesday morning following his arrest in connection with a September shooting at the Sun-Up bar in Horry County. According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Jermaine Horsley, 38, was charged Monday with two counts of attempted murder.
