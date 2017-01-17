Myrtle Beach hoping to add a caboose ...

Myrtle Beach hoping to add a caboose to its Train Depot

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

The Myrtle Beach Train Depot is a national historic site that has morphed into one of the most popular places in the city to throw a party or hold an event. Kelly Mezzapelle, a planner for Myrtle Beach, said the city is working to obtain a grant from the Knight Cities Challenge for train cars, which would be refurbished to create meeting spaces, to put on tracks near the station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Madie Godin 14 hr Big Tig 1
Short Skirts Sun bad mom 4
easy girls (May '10) Sun bad mom 26
If your fiance were caught watching porn and.. =( (Mar '09) Sun donthaveone 14
South carolina and Flordia drivers Sat Kuyahoora 2
hells angels are like Big mouth bitches (Nov '09) Jan 11 FXR 4 LIFE 58
Searching for Jonathan malpass Jan 6 Whoever u think i... 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,604 • Total comments across all topics: 277,997,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC