Myrtle Beach hoping to add a caboose to its Train Depot

The Myrtle Beach Train Depot is a national historic site that has morphed into one of the most popular places in the city to throw a party or hold an event. Kelly Mezzapelle, a planner for Myrtle Beach, said the city is working to obtain a grant from the Knight Cities Challenge for train cars, which would be refurbished to create meeting spaces, to put on tracks near the station.

