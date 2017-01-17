Myrtle Beach GOP women host 'DeploraBall'
The Myrtle Beach Republican Women hosted a ball on Friday night to allow the community to come together and honor the nation's newly inaugurated 45th president. Called the "DeploraBall," the moniker was taken from Hillary Clinton, who was quoted calling voters for President Donald Trump a "basket of deplorables."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conway Music Thread (Sep '13)
|22 hr
|Musikologist
|17
|Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07)
|Thu
|Dee
|87
|Blake Shelton in NMB
|Thu
|SaraD_
|1
|Madie Godin
|Jan 16
|Big Tig
|1
|Short Skirts
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|4
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|26
|If your fiance were caught watching porn and.. =( (Mar '09)
|Jan 15
|donthaveone
|14
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC