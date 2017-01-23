Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival comes to Grand Strand for first time
MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival is coming to the local area for the first time and it's scheduled for Saturday, April 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place between 8th and 9th Avenues North in the Oceanfront Boardwalk District, according to a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do my threads keep disappearing?
|Jan 21
|JustAsking
|1
|Conway Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Jan 20
|Musikologist
|17
|Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07)
|Jan 19
|Dee
|87
|Blake Shelton in NMB
|Jan 19
|SaraD_
|1
|Madie Godin
|Jan 16
|Big Tig
|1
|Short Skirts
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|4
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|26
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC