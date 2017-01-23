Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival come...

Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival comes to Grand Strand for first time

MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival is coming to the local area for the first time and it's scheduled for Saturday, April 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place between 8th and 9th Avenues North in the Oceanfront Boardwalk District, according to a press release.

