Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue applies for grant to fight a top killer for firefighters
A Grand Strand fire department is hoping to secure a $250,112 grant to help fight cancer among firefighters. This is the second time Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue has applied for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant, also called AFG Grant, through FEMA.
