Myrtle Beach Convention Center will add food staff a " and possible profit
Myrtle Beach plans to add seven full-time employees to work concessions in some sports facilities and in the Convention Center. An ordinance adding the costs to the budget passed initial approval Tuesday before City Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hells angels are like Big mouth bitches (Nov '09)
|17 hr
|FXR 4 LIFE
|58
|House
|Tue
|Rawhide
|1
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 7
|kelly4funinMB
|25
|Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09)
|Jan 6
|Koz
|84
|Searching for Jonathan malpass
|Jan 6
|Whoever u think i...
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jan 3
|Terrible Buyers R...
|34
|Nicholas Null (May '16)
|Jan 1
|Knowledge is POWER
|5
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC