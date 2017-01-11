Myrtle Beach Convention Center will a...

Myrtle Beach Convention Center will add food staff a " and possible profit

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Myrtle Beach plans to add seven full-time employees to work concessions in some sports facilities and in the Convention Center. An ordinance adding the costs to the budget passed initial approval Tuesday before City Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hells angels are like Big mouth bitches (Nov '09) 17 hr FXR 4 LIFE 58
House Tue Rawhide 1
easy girls (May '10) Jan 7 kelly4funinMB 25
Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09) Jan 6 Koz 84
Searching for Jonathan malpass Jan 6 Whoever u think i... 1
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) Jan 3 Terrible Buyers R... 34
Nicholas Null (May '16) Jan 1 Knowledge is POWER 5
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,601 • Total comments across all topics: 277,821,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC