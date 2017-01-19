Myrtle Beach contingent greeted by love, friendliness at Womena s March on Washington
Bernadine Lamar of Myrtle Beach rode with four friends and 36 others from Murrells Inlet to the nation's capital to participate in the Women's March on Washington. The local group left Murrells Inlet at 11 p.m. Friday and arrived home about 4 a.m. Sunday.
