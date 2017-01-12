Myrtle Beach celebrates Martln Luther King Jr. Day
The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation , the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
