Myrtle Beach celebrates Martln Luther King Jr. Day

The 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Rally Weekend came to a close on Monday with a celebration and awards breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a parade down Ocean Boulevard. Weekend events were sponsored by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation , the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

Myrtle Beach, SC

