Myrtle Beach bar closing times back on table

Myrtle Beach will consider bar closing times again in 2017, after another early-hours shooting disrupted the city's nightlife scene. An ordinance that would have ushered in 2 a.m. closing times for "drinking places" like bars and clubs, and grandfathered in about 10 existing establishments, was tabled in a Dec. 13 City Council meeting.

