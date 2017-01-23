Myrtle Beach attorney suspended

Attorney: Jacob Leon Parrott Location: Myrtle Beach Bar membership: Member since 1984 Disciplinary action: Suspended until further notice on Dec. 29, 2016 Background: Parrott was enjoined from taking any action regarding any trust account, but no special receiver was appointed, and no further background was provided. Previous discipline: Parrott was suspended from the practice of law for four months January ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.

