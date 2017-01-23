Myrtle Beach attorney suspended
Attorney: Jacob Leon Parrott Location: Myrtle Beach Bar membership: Member since 1984 Disciplinary action: Suspended until further notice on Dec. 29, 2016 Background: Parrott was enjoined from taking any action regarding any trust account, but no special receiver was appointed, and no further background was provided. Previous discipline: Parrott was suspended from the practice of law for four months January ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do my threads keep disappearing?
|Sat
|JustAsking
|1
|Conway Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Jan 20
|Musikologist
|17
|Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07)
|Jan 19
|Dee
|87
|Blake Shelton in NMB
|Jan 19
|SaraD_
|1
|Madie Godin
|Jan 16
|Big Tig
|1
|Short Skirts
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|4
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|26
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC