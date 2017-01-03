Myrtle Beach-area organizations need your help

Donations : North Myrtle Beach Friends of the Library are continually accepting book donations. Bring clean, gently used books to the library during open hours from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Fridays or 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays, North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. S. 843-915-5281, www.hcml.org.

