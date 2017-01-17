Myrtle Beach area locals head to D.C. to celebrate and protest

As more than 800,000 are expected to flock to Washington, D.C., for President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration, some residents of the Grand Strand will be among them - some to celebrate and others to protest. "I think a lot of people from South Carolina are going to this event," said Gerri McDaniel, the co-director of coastal regions for Trump's campaign in the state.

