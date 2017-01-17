Mokel solo show always smells good for Turner

In "Ricky Mokel Comedy Show," 7 p.m. Saturday at the Alabama Theatre, in North Myrtle Beach, Grant Turner will go solo for an evening, sharing a montage of thoughts, reflections and mannerisms. As Mokel, Turner also is the comedian for "One the Show," which opens Feb. 3 for a new year of performances.

