Missing 70-year-old man found
HORRY COUNTY, SC Horry County police have found the missing 70-year-old man who was last heard from on December 21, 2016, according to the police department's press release. Dan Maurice Gore, of Tabor City, NC and Myrtle Beach, car was involved in an accident on Morgan Road near the state line, the press release states.
