MB Police struggle with slow DNA testing and officer training
The victim had not seen the attacker and there were no other leads. "A woman was brutally assaulted in the town area, and it was one of those cases that you really need to get this person in jail," Myrtle Beach Police Chief Warren Gall said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hells angels are like Big mouth bitches (Nov '09)
|Jan 11
|FXR 4 LIFE
|58
|House
|Jan 10
|Rawhide
|1
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 7
|kelly4funinMB
|25
|Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09)
|Jan 6
|Koz
|84
|Searching for Jonathan malpass
|Jan 6
|Whoever u think i...
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jan 3
|Terrible Buyers R...
|34
|Nicholas Null (May '16)
|Jan 1
|Knowledge is POWER
|5
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC