Man tells police he fired a gun to scare off the womana s ex

A man and a woman told police they had just pulled up to the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes Saturday and were unloading their cars when another man attacked them. The woman told police she recognized the man to be her ex-boyfriend and when he started hassling her, the man she was with fired a gun to scare him off, according to a police report.

