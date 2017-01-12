Man, dog rescued from marsh in Beaufort
Firefighters from the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department responded to a report of an individual stuck in the marsh near a Sycamore Street address around 10 a.m. on Monday. The Beaufort Police Department was already on scene and in contact with an adult male stuck in the pluff mud.
