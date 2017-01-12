Man charged with attempted murder after beaten, bloody woman found with demonic name on chest

A 33-year-old man was initially charged with aggravated assault Wednesday after an unresponsive 66-year-old woman was discovered bloody and beaten in an Ocean Boulevard hotel room with the name of a demon written on her chest, but the charge was later upgraded, and he was denied bond Friday. Chase Clarkston Wall, Sr. of Conway is now charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident, according to police records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.