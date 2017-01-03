Man arrested after Myrtle Beach night...

Man arrested after Myrtle Beach nightclub shooting that injured five

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A suspect in the Nov. 5 shooting that left five injured in a downtown Myrtle Beach club has been arrested, according to Lt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) 10 hr Terrible Buyers R... 34
Nicholas Null (May '16) Jan 1 Knowledge is POWER 5
Who Tickled My Feet? (Nov '15) Dec 27 Barry 12
Piers Dec 22 Eric 1
gay teens (Jun '13) Dec 22 Lickboy12 44
Seafood buffet Dec 21 Lee 1
James Q Dec 20 Kelly 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 277,584,822

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC