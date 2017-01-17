Lecture to focus on Paris Opera house ceiling
Whether the weather is warm or cold, there are always interesting, fun and helpful things to do along the Grand Strand. On Jan. 24 from 10:30 a.m. until noon, the Franklin G. Burroughs - Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum is presenting a lecture by Vivian R. Jacobson titled "Marc Chagall and the Paris Opera Ceiling."
