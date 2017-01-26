Horry County Police warning Hispanic ...

Horry County Police warning Hispanic community after 3 robberies in 2 days

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Imgae of a black Dodge pick-up truck, which is what the suspects are believed to be driving. HORRY COUNTY, SC Horry County Police are warning residents in Socastee and Myrtle Beach, especially the Hispanic community, about three robberies that occurred Monday and Tuesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) 23 hr N2wfsn2bbc 29
Why do my threads keep disappearing? Jan 21 JustAsking 1
Conway Music Thread (Sep '13) Jan 20 Musikologist 17
News Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07) Jan 19 Dee 87
Blake Shelton in NMB Jan 19 SaraD_ 1
Madie Godin Jan 16 Big Tig 1
Short Skirts Jan 15 bad mom 4
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,299 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC