He made rude comments to his wife, so he hit him, man tells police

A man was arrested late Sunday night after a security guard told police he punched a man in the bathroom of Crocodile Rocks at Broadway at the Beach. Ryan Jon Strickland, 37, was charged with second-degree assault and battery after Myrtle Beach police were called to the club around 10:30 p.m. Strickland told police the man was making rude comments to his wife and he confronted him in the bathroom where the man made another comment so he punched him in the face, according to an incident report.

